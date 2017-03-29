GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
* Kirkland Lake Gold reports strong Q4 2016 and full year financial results; initiates dividend policy
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Kirkland Lake Gold - Q4 2016 includes one month production from newly acquired australian operations contributing 18,657 ounces in month of december
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - produced total of 106,609 ounces of gold in quarter, 38 percent higher than Q3 2016
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - board of directors has approved a dividend policy recommending payment of a quarterly dividend of C$0.01 per common share
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - revenue for three months ended Dec 31,2016 $134.2 million versus revenue for two months ended Dec 31, 2015 $27.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.