BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
May 8 Kite Pharma Inc
* Kite reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $1.28 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $1.74
* Q1 revenue $9.8 million
* Q1 revenue view $12.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect full year 2017 net cash burn to be between $325 million and $340 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale