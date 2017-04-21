April 21 Kitoku Shinryo Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 450,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.3 percent of outstanding on April 24, through ToSTNeT-3

* Share repurchase price is 642 yen per share, the closing price of April 21, or up to 288.9 million yen in total

