BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Kitrinor Metals Inc:
* Kitrinor Metals Inc. and Scythian Biosciences Inc. announce reverse takeover transaction and concurrent financing for up to $10 million with strategic lead investment from Aphria Inc.
* Prior to completion of proposed deal, Scythian to complete consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares on a 4 for 1 basis
* Company and Scythian will complete proposed transaction by way of a three-cornered amalgamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,
* Elliott says supports new BHP chair and new direction for BHP