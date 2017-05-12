May 12 KITRON ASA:

* REG-KITRON RECEIVES COMMUNICATIONS ORDER FROM KONGSBERG

* DELIVERIES WILL TAKE PLACE IN 2018.

* EQUIPMENT TO BE SUPPLIED IS RELATED TO AN EXISTING CONTRACT FOR DELIVERIES TO HUNGARY.

* HAS RECEIVED A NOK 34 MILLION ORDER FROM KONGSBERG DEFENCE SYSTEMS FOR MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT

* EQUIPMENT TO BE SUPPLIED IS RELATED TO AN EXISTING CONTRACT FOR DELIVERIES TO HUNGARY