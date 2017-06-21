UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 KITRON ASA:
* REG-KITRON SIGNS CONTRACT WITH HUSQVARNA GROUP
* RECEIVED A CONTRACT WITH A POTENTIAL VALUE OF NOK 600 MILLION OVER A FIVE-YEAR PERIOD FROM HUSQVARNA GROUP
* PRODUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT KITRON'S PLANT IN LITHUANIA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources