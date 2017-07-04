July 4 Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd

* Announces clarification announcement in relation to annual report for year ended 31 December 2016

* Directors made a reversal of impairment of about HK$11 million on carrying amount of group's exploration & evaluation assets for FY 2016

* Directors made an impairment of about HK$19.2 million on carrying amount of group's investment in USO for FY 2016