UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser (being a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and vendor entered into agreement
* Kiu Hung Properties co has agreed to purchase and Delight Grace has agreed to sell sale shares
* Deal for a consideration of HK$65.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources