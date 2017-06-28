UPDATE 1-Tesco and Booker want UK regulator to "fast track" competition probe
* Tesco expects deal to complete in Jan 2018 (Adds detail, background)
June 28 Hana Financial ninth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Says Kiwoom Asset Management has acquired 229,000 shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.4 percent from 0
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/c1Szs3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tesco expects deal to complete in Jan 2018 (Adds detail, background)
ATHENS, June 29 Dutch insurance group EXIN agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Greek National Bank's (NBG) insurance subsidiary for 718 million euros ($820.17 million), it said on Thursday.
SEOUL, June 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 29 100.0 20.1 -166.6 ^June 28 -181.1 -6.3 133.5 June 27 54.2 -326.0 222.1 June 26