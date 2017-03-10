March 10 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says Kiwoom Asset Management CO.,LTD has sold 3.2 percent stake(175,446 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 2.5 percent from 5.7 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oc14qP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)