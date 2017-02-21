Feb 21 Kko International SA:

* Financing project through the reserved issue of OCABSA

* Bonds may be subscribed to in 12 sequential tranches of ocabsa of 250,000 euros ($264,350) (corresponding to 25 convertible bonds, each with a face value of 10,000 euros)

* The line in the process of being negotiated relates to a maximum bond loan amount of 3 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2kGRDMX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)