UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 KKO INTERNATIONAL SA:
* FY NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES EUR 251,171 VERSUS EUR 173,337 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources