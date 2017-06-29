June 29 Kkr & Co LP:

* Says announced that it has agreed to sell its entire remaining stake in Visma, together with a smaller stake from Cinven

* Transaction values company at $5.3 billion (NOK45 billion)

* Kkr & Co LP - to sell stake in Visma, with a smaller stake from Cinven, to investor group led by Hgcapital together with GIC, Montagu and ICG