April 7 KKR Financial Holdings LLC:

* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042

* KKR Financial Holdings -redemption price will equal 100% of principal amount of notes plus unpaid interest accrued thereon to, but excluding, redemption date

* KKR Financial Holdings LLC says intends to use cash on hand to fund redemption