BRIEF-Sussex Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust Inc :
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
* priced initial public offering of 10.25 million shares of its common stock at $20.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.