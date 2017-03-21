March 21 Klepper Faltbootwerft AG:

* Sales growth of 20 pct expected for 2017

* At 1.39 million euros ($1.50 million), 2016 overall performance fell slightly short of the value of 2015 (1.46 million)

* FY EBITDA of almost 0.221 million euros in 2016 versus 859 euros in 2015

* FY EBIT at 1.910 million euros versus loss of 220,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)