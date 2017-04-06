April 6 Klondex Mines Ltd
* Klondex Mines Ltd - On March 31, 2017, co, certain units
and Investec Bank Plc entered into an amendment to facility
agreement - SEC Filing
* Klondex Mines Ltd - Amendment amends $35.0 million secured
revolving facility agreement with Investec, dated March 23, 2016
and amended on Oct. 27, 2016
* Klondex Mines Ltd - Amendment extends maturity date of
revolver from March 23, 2018 to December 31, 2019, unless
further extended by parties
* Klondex Mines Ltd - Amendment modifies reserves and
resources required to be maintained by Klondex
