Feb 24 Klovern AB:

* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås

* Transfer of possession will be on April 1, 2017

* The underlying property value of the acquired properties amounts to 498 million Swedish crowns ($55.53 million)

* The underlying property value of the divested properties amounts to 478 million crowns, which is in line with book value