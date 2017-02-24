Feb 24 Klovern AB:
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille,
and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
* Transfer of possession will be on April 1, 2017
* The underlying property value of the acquired properties amounts to 498 million Swedish
crowns ($55.53 million)
* The underlying property value of the divested properties amounts to 478 million crowns,
which is in line with book value
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.9676 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)