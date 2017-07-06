July 6 KLOVERN AB:

* KLÖVERN ACQUIRES A PROPERTY IN UPPSALA FOR SEK 285 MILLION

* TRANSFER OF POSSESSION WILL BE ON 2 OCTOBER 2017

* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)