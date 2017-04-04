BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Klx Inc
* KLX inc. Announces filing of extension for form 10-k
* KLX inc -expects it will report that it had a material weakness in its internal controls
* KLX inc says expects receivables associated with this single end of contract claim to be recognized as revenue during 2017
* KLX inc-expects will report quarterly adjustments to revenues, earnings, as well as adjustments to fy results as compared to march 7 news release
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income