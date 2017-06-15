UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 15 KMG Chemicals Inc:
* KMG Chemicals Inc - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a new credit agreement
* KMG Chemicals-credit agreement provides for 7 year syndicated senior secured term loan of $550 million, 5year senior secured revolving credit facility of $50 million
* KMG Chemicals Inc - credit agreement and related loan documents replace the company’s prior second amended and restated credit agreement
* KMG Chemicals Inc - prior credit facility, and all commitments thereunder, were terminated effective June 15, 2017
* KMG Chemicals Inc - proceeds from the term loan under the credit agreement was used to finance the acquisition of Flowchem Holdings LLC, related costs
* KMG Chemicals Inc - proceeds from tern loan also used to repay in full $31 million outstanding indebtedness under prior credit facility Source text:(bit.ly/2sfZUb9) Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.