April 12 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) says:

* Based on 2016 results the board has recommended a dividend per ordinary and preferred share at 289 tenge; the company paid no dividend from 2015 profit;

* Board of directors has approved an increase in capital expenditure for 2017 to 133 billion tenge ($427 million), 12 percent above previous guidance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)