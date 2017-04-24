BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
April 24 KMG Chemicals Inc:
* KMG to acquire Flowchem LLC
* Transaction is expected to be highly accretive to EBITDA, margin and adjusted earnings per share
* Says KMG will acquire Flowchem for a purchase price of $495 million in cash
* Says deal price includes working capital of approximately $17 million
* KMG Chemicals Inc says acquisition and associated transaction expenses will be funded with committed financing
* KMG Chemicals - signed definitive agreement to acquire Flowchem, a manufacturer of pipeline performance products, from Arsenal capital partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
