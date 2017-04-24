April 24 KMG Chemicals Inc:

* KMG to acquire Flowchem LLC

* Transaction is expected to be highly accretive to EBITDA, margin and adjusted earnings per share

* Says KMG will acquire Flowchem for a purchase price of $495 million in cash

* Says deal price includes working capital of approximately $17 million

* KMG Chemicals Inc says acquisition and associated transaction expenses will be funded with committed financing

* KMG Chemicals - signed definitive agreement to acquire Flowchem, a manufacturer of pipeline performance products, from Arsenal capital partners