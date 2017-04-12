BRIEF-MM2 Asia says entered placement agreement for placement of 87.7 mln new ordinary shares
* Proposed Placement Of 87,748,000 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of MM2 Asia Ltd.
April 12 Kneomedia Ltd
* Kneomedia has determined that a more lucrative strategy is coordinated roll-out of Kneoworld content into Philippines school market directly
* The new strategy, which will deliver a greater proportion of future revenue to Kneomedia, is currently being formalised
* Believes that there will be no delay in rollout of kneoed and Kneoesp into Philippines given this direct-to-market approach
* Updates on Philippines licencing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposed Placement Of 87,748,000 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of MM2 Asia Ltd.
* Says it will buy 17.9 billion won worth of facilities to expand business scale
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: