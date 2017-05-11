May 11 Knight Therapeutics Inc :

* Knight Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenues of $1.8 million, an increase of $682,000 over same period last year

* Knight reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.04

* Received full repayment of balance of secured loans to Apicore Inc. and Pro Bono Bio Plc in the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: