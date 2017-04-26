BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
April 26 Knight Transportation Inc:
* Knight transportation reports first quarter 2017 revenue and earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Knight Transportation Inc - qtrly total revenue $271.2 million versus $272.1 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $277.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schnitzer announces third quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date