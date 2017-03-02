UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 Knightswood Financial Corp:
* KNIGHTSWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
* KNIGHTSWOOD FINANCIAL CORP SAYS RESIGNATION OF AMELIA YEO FROM HER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.