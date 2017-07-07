July 7 Knorr-Bremse AG

* Says feedback from the U.S. DOJ on Haldex was completely expected, does not in any way decrease our interest in or ability to close the transaction

* Says has set up a structured process and is prepared to make very large efforts to get the haldex transaction cleared by authorities

* Says is confident that the regulatory review in both the EU and the U.S. will result in clearance subject to acceptable remedies