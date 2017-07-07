UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Knorr-Bremse AG
* Says feedback from the U.S. DOJ on Haldex was completely expected, does not in any way decrease our interest in or ability to close the transaction
* Says has set up a structured process and is prepared to make very large efforts to get the haldex transaction cleared by authorities
* Says is confident that the regulatory review in both the EU and the U.S. will result in clearance subject to acceptable remedies Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources