April 27 KNT-CT Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says it will set up 3 new wholly owned units located in Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo, respectively, to take over travel related businesses from two other wholly owned units

* New units will be set up on June 1

* Says the Nagoya-based unit will take over travel business in Chubu area, the Osaka-based unit will take over travel business in Kansai area, and the Tokyo-based unit will take over the Japan visiting travel business

* Business transfer effective date Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HDSjRL

(Beijing Headline News)