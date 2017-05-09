May 9 Eastman Kodak Co

* Kodak reports Q1 net earnings of $7 million with continued growth in key product areas

* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $357 million

* Says FY 2017 now expects revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion

* Says now sees FY 2017 operational ebitda of $105 million to $120 million