May 12 Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* CFO says company keeps 2017 outlook and targets

* "We can say we keep our outlook, our budget for whole year. Our target is (EBITDA) on last year's level 1.1 billion crowns ($45.00 million) and we can confirm this target," Daniel Burys said Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.4460 Czech crowns)