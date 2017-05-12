BRIEF-Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears HSR review
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
May 12 Komax Holding Ag
* AGM approved an increase in distribution to CHF 6.50 per share
* AGM elected Andreas Häberli to board of directors as a new member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate