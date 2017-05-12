May 12 Komehyo Co Ltd

* Says unit KOMEHYO HONG KONG LIMITED will establish Beijing-based JV in June, with a Beijing-based company, which is engaged in investment management and management-consulting

* The JV will be engaged in trade of jewelry, clock, bag and clothing

* Says the unit and Beijing-based company will hold 50 percent stake in the JV respectively

