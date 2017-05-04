European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 4 Komercni Banka As
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
* Komercni Banka says expects lending growth in mid- to high-single digits in 2017, Sperl said Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)