BRIEF-Komercni Banka says Jan Juchelka to become CEO in August

July 13 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As

* Komercni Banka says Jan Juchelka to become CEO as of August

* Confirms press reports

* Juchelka to replace Albert Le Dirac'h whose four-year mandate expires on Aug 2

* Juchelka worked at Komercni majority owner Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking past four years

* Juchelka was head of the Czech government privatisation agency FNM (NPF) in 2002-2005. He joined Komercni board in 2006, and left to Societe Generale in 2012. Further company coverage: