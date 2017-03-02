UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 Komercni Banka As
* Komercni Banka says it has completed sale of its NP33 unit which owns the bank's headquarters in downtown Prague
* Says Germany's Commerz Real Investmentgesellschaft bought the property
* Price not disclosed
* Komercni says will maintain branch and registered address at building after new owner renovates Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.