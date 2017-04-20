BRIEF-Gateway Lifestyle Group says FY17 underlying net profit guidance revised
* Sees FY17 distributable earnings expected to be about $39 million for FY17, down $4.2 million on prior guidance
April 20 KOMPLETT BANK ASA:
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 135.4 MILLION VERSUS NOK 64.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT NOK 50.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 15.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 32.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 13.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SEES TOTAL 2017 INCREASED GROWTH IN FINLAND AT NOK 600-800 MILLION
* SEES TOTAL 2017 MODERATE GROWTH NORWAY AT NOK 1.20-1.60 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY17 distributable earnings expected to be about $39 million for FY17, down $4.2 million on prior guidance
* Deutsche bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July