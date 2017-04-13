April 13 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd

* Chang Hoi Nam has resigned as an executive director

* Fung Che Wai, Anthony has resigned as chief financial officer

* Liu Wen Ping has resigned as an executive director

* Jin Yanbing has been appointed as an executive director, one of authorised representatives and chief financial officer

* Deng Chengli has been appointed as an executive director

* Hou Yue has been appointed as an executive director