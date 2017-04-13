UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd
* Chang Hoi Nam has resigned as an executive director
* Fung Che Wai, Anthony has resigned as chief financial officer
* Liu Wen Ping has resigned as an executive director
* Chang Hoi Nam has resigned as an executive director;
* Jin Yanbing has been appointed as an executive director, one of authorised representatives and chief financial officer
* Deng Chengli has been appointed as an executive director
* Hou Yue has been appointed as an executive director Source (bit.ly/2nIdQMm) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources