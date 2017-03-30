March 30 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd:

* Discloseable Transaction - Acquisitions Of H-shares Of Bank Of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.

* Kong sun -kong sun yongtai entered into first share transfer agreement with first vendor and second share transfer agreement with second vendor

* Kong sun yongtai agreed to acquire, and first vendor agreed to dispose of, 57.5 million h-shares at price of rmb7.9161 per h-share

* Kong sun yongtai investment holdings co., ltd as purchaser; and dalian shengzhi network technology co., ltd as first vendor

* Kong sun yongtai agreed to acquire, and second vendor agreed to dispose of, 50 million h-shares at price of rmb7.9161 per h-share.

