Feb 22 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd

* Expected that group will record a net profit for twelve months ended 31 December 2016

* Expected results due to an increase in income generated from sales of electricity

* Overall turnover for 12 months ended 31 Dec 2016 is expected to drop significantly by about 67.3%

* Expected turnover result as co has been exerting most investment efforts in electricity sales segment during 12 months ended 31 Dec 2016