UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd-
* Resignation Of Chairman And Non-executive Director And Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer, Chairman And Executive Director
* Ma Ji has resigned as chairman of board and a non-executive director
* Zeng Jianhua has been appointed as chief executive officer, chairman of board and an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources