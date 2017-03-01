March 1 Kongsberg Automotive ASA:

* Says seeks to close its manufacturing facility in Heiligenhaus, Germany

* Has now initiated negotiations with works council to agree on balance of interest and social plan for all affected employees

* Late last year presented substantial cost restructuring plan which includes reducing manufacturing footprint from 31 to 25 facilities, mainly within the Powertrain and Chassis products segment in Europe

