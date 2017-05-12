May 12 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

* COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUE

* HAS ISSUED COMMERCIAL PAPER ISIN NO0010793516 WITH TERM FROM 18.05.17 TO 18.10.17

* COUPON IS 1,33% P.A. AMOUNT MNOK 300