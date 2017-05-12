BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder
May 12 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
* COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUE
* HAS ISSUED COMMERCIAL PAPER ISIN NO0010793516 WITH TERM FROM 18.05.17 TO 18.10.17
* COUPON IS 1,33% P.A. AMOUNT MNOK 300
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement