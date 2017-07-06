BRIEF-USA Technologies files for common stock offering of up to $40 mln
* USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sPyn3X) Further company coverage:
July 6 Konica Minolta Inc
* Says its U.S.-based unit Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan will jointly acquire all shares of Ambry Genetics Corporation, for 90.2 billion yen, from Charles L.M. Dunlop, effective October
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BNFbFQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sPyn3X) Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.