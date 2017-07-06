July 6 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS AND SINGAPORE INSTITUTE OF ADVANCED MEDICINE HOLDINGS SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPEN FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ONCOLOGY CENTER IN SINGAPORE

* SINGAPORE INSTITUTE OF ADVANCED MEDICINE HOLDINGS (SAM) IS INVESTING UP TO SGD 100 MILLION (ABOUT USD 72 MILLION)