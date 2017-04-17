April 17Konka Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 21 million yuan to 29 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.4 million yuan)

* Says enhancement of brand reputation and product competitiveness, mechanism reform and increased sales revenue as main reasons for the forecast

