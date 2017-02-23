Feb 23 Kontrol Energy Corp

* Kontrol Energy Corp. announces private placement

* Kontrol Energy Corp - Plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 750,000 units, to raise gross proceeds of up to $525,000

* Kontrol Energy Corp - Units will be offered at a price of $0.70, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant