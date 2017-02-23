BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
Feb 23 Kontrol Energy Corp
* Kontrol Energy Corp. announces private placement
* Kontrol Energy Corp - Plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 750,000 units, to raise gross proceeds of up to $525,000
* Kontrol Energy Corp - Units will be offered at a price of $0.70, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock