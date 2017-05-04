UPDATE 2-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 4 Kontrol Energy Corp
* Kontrol Energy Corp. Enters into letter of intent to acquire up to 20 megawatts of solar energy power generation assets under the Ontario feed-in tariff program
* Kontrol Energy Corp - purchase price for acquisition of solar power generation assets is $31 million
* Kontrol energy corp - 80 percent of total purchase price will be paid by issuing to vendor units of kontrol
* Kontrol Energy Corp - for purchase price, each unit consisting of common share and one-quarter of a common share purchase warrant of kontrol
* Kontrol Energy-each whole warrant partially comprising a unit to entitle holder to purchase one co's common share for price of $2.50 for up to 3 years
* Kontrol Energy- balance of purchase price will be paid in cash, a hold-back of up to $6 million is contemplated for any adjustments that may be required
* Kontrol Energy Corp - with deal, net distributable cash flow after all expenses is about $3 million per annum in recurring cash flows for next 18 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Shares of retailer Hudson's Bay Co climbed as much as 17 percent on Monday after U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner to explore strategic options, including going private.