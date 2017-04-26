April 26 Kontron AG
* Announces details of planned merger
* That Kontron and S&T Holding Deutschland are in advanced
negotiations regarding conclusion of a merger agreement and
assume notarisation of such agreement presumably on May 3
* Instructed an external neutral valuation company, which
calculated adequate exchange ratio of 1 S&T Holding AG-share for
1 Kontron AG-share, respectively, and an adequate cash
compensation Kontron who choose to exchange their Kontron-shares
in S&T Deutschland Holding-shares, receive by S&T AG an offer to
contribute these shares into S&T AG within scope of a non-cash
capital increase
* S&T AG, has informed it is currently calculating
respective exchange ratio which will be determined in next days
and subsequently published
