April 27 Kontron AG:

* Successful completion of cash capital increase

* Cashed in approx. 16.8 million euros ($18.25 million)(gross) from this capital increase

* Share capital of Kontron AG was increased from currently 55,683,024.00 euros by 5,568,301.00 euros to 61,251,325.00 euros against cash contributions