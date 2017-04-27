BRIEF-Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
April 27 Kontron AG:
* Successful completion of cash capital increase
* Cashed in approx. 16.8 million euros ($18.25 million)(gross) from this capital increase
* Share capital of Kontron AG was increased from currently 55,683,024.00 euros by 5,568,301.00 euros to 61,251,325.00 euros against cash contributions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement